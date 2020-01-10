Bombs in Iraq

Iraq sent a complaint on Friday to the United Nations Security Council condemning the missile attacks this week on their military bases.

This comes after Iran fired over a dozen missiles into Iraq Tuesday night targeting US military bases in Erib and western Iraq.

Iraq says the bombings violate the principles of good neighborliness.

No kidding.

Al-Arabiya obtained a copy of the letter and has more.

