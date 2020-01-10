Iraq Told The U.S. To Leave. The Trump Administration Is Telling Them To Pay More For America To Stay

Megyn Kelly And Other Fox News Sexual Harassment Accusers Speak Following ‘Bombshell’ Movie. Here’s What They Had To Say.

‘You Little Pencil Neck’: Trump Criticizes Adam Schiff At Toledo, Ohio Rally

Alan Dershowitz On Epstein, Impeachment, And Clearing His Name In The Era Of #MeToo

Geraldo Rivera Accuses Dan Bongino Of ‘Gutter Surfing’ In Testy Exchange Over Iran

Report: DOJ’s Probe Of Clintons Ends With A Whimper

Ilhan Omar Explains Why She Supports Sanctions On Israel, But Not Iran

Report: No One On ‘The View’ Is Talking To Meghan McCain

Gardner Minshew Goes Duck Hunting During Road Trip Across America

Sen. Feinstein Recants Criticism Of Pelosi Over Impeachment Impasse

Kevin McCarthy: Pelosi Is ‘Lying To The American Public’ About War Powers Resolution

Leonardo DiCaprio Rescues Man In The Ocean With His Yacht

Watch Nick Offerman In The Trailer For Hulu’s New Series ‘Devs’

Democrat Max Rose Draws Red Line At Soleimani, Won’t Support New War Powers Resolution

‘Safer Than Your Typical American’: Tucker Carlson Exposes The Transgender Murder ‘Epidemic’

Exclusive: Kimberly Guilfoyle Talks About Her Upbringing, Breaking Into TV News And Trump Campaign

BLUEY: Tucker Carlson Gets It Wrong On Tech Policy

December Jobs Report: 145,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 3.5%

Trump Critics Blame Him For Iran Reportedly Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane

Maggie Haberman, Ana Navarro And Shaun King Among A Massive List Of Activist Journalists Named On Covington’s Lawsuit

Neil Patel: Trump’s Handling Of Iran Deserves Praise

The Supreme Court Should Step In To Rule This Impeachment Unconstitutional