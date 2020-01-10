Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Friday called on U.S. Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran Understanding and responding to China’s brutal Xinjiang campaign MORE to send a delegation to Iraq to “prepare a mechanism” for U.S. troop withdrawal from the country, according to a Friday statement, the Associated Press reported.

The request was made in a Thursday phone call between Pompeo and Abdul-Mahdi, according to a statement from the office of the Iraqi caretaker prime minister, the AP reported. It said Pompeo called the Iraqi official.

Iraq’s parliament voted earlier this week to expel the U.S. military from the country after the Pentagon confirmed that President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor fired for Facebook post suggesting Iran should tweet out list of American cultural sites to threaten NY judge denies Trump request to dismiss lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll Rep. Omar: ‘War trauma never leaves you’ MORE authorized an airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani just outside Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. Abdul-Mahdi had also previously called for the move, the AP reported.

The Iraqi leader asked Pompeo to “send delegates to Iraq to prepare a mechanism to carry out the parliament’s resolution regarding the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq,” according to the statement, the AP reported.

“The prime minister said American forces had entered Iraq and drones are flying in its airspace without permission from Iraqi authorities and this was a violation of the bilateral agreements,” the statement said.

The Iraqi prime minister reaffirmed that his country rejects violations of its sovereignty, citing the attack on Soleimani in addition to the ballistic missiles that Iran forces fired at two bases in the country that house U.S. troops.

Top American military leaders, including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperOvernight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Pelosi says impeachment articles coming ‘soon’ as pressure builds MORE have said the U.S. will not withdraw troops from Iraq.

Trump threatened this week to impose sanctions on the country if forced to withdraw American troops.

“If they do ask us to leave, if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

However, the president said Wednesday that, “Eventually we want to be able to let Iraq run its own affairs, and that’s very important. So, at some point, we want to get out.”