Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter and an adviser, is expected to visit Georgia on Tuesday to highlight the administration’s work against human trafficking, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The first daughter will tour two safe houses for survivors, and will be accompanied by Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and other Trump administration officials, the news outlet reported.

“I’m looking forward to another visit to Atlanta, this time to meet with survivors of human trafficking and their caregivers as we work together to end the evil scourge of modern slavery once and for all,” Ivanka Trump said, the AJC reported.

The group is expected to speak with shelter operators as well as sex trafficking survivors. Afterward, the officials will visit Wellspring Living’s Women’s Academy, a nonprofit that helps survivors with recovery, and lead a roundtable discussion.

“Aiding survivors as they rebuild their lives is one of the most important factors in the fight to end human trafficking, and providing education and job opportunities is critical,” Kemp said, AJC reported. “Marty, the girls, and I are truly thankful for Ivanka Trump’s leadership on this issue.”

Atlanta has been called a sex trafficking hub, the AJC has reported, with victims often rescued in police raids.

Related Stories: