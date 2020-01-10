Actor Joaquin Phoenix attended a climate change protest in Washington, D.C., on Friday, where he confessed he couldn’t give up flying on jets that are part of the biggest contributor to carbon emissions, but he encouraged the crowd to join him in giving up meat.

What are the details?

Phoenix was in D.C. to join in on Jane Fonda’s weekly “Fire Drill Fridays” climate change protest, where he spoke to the crowd about his convictions in admittedly unprepared remarks.

“Something that I think oftentimes isn’t talked about in the environmental movement or in the conversation about climate change is that the meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change, and I think, sometimes, we wonder what can we do in this fight against climate change. And there’s something that you can do today, right now, and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume.”

“I struggle so much with what I can do, at times,” Phoenix added. “There are things that I can’t avoid. I flew a plane out here today, or last night, rather. But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits, and so, I just want to urge all of you to join me in that.”

Phoenix is correct that animal farts are cited as part of the third leading cause of carbon emissions, but he failed to mention that the burning of fossil fuels (including from airplanes) is cited as the first.

Phoenix has been consistent with his messaging in recent days. During his acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards, he first thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change.” The actor said it was “a very bold move making tonight plant-based,” referring to the vegetarian meal served that evening.

In closing his Golden Globes speech, Phoenix added, “It’s really nice that people have come up and sent their well-wishes to Australia, but we have to do more than that. It’s such a beautiful gesture, and I have not always been a virtuous man…but I think together, hopefully, we can be unified and actually make some changes.”

“It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives, and I hope that we can do that,” the actor told the audience, “We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs…sometimes, or back, please, and I’ll try to do better and I hope you will, too.”