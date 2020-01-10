Abbie (Burnett) Duggar and John David Duggar announced the birth of their first child earlier this week, a baby girl named Grace Annette.

Baby Grace was born Tuesday morning at 3:21 a.m. and weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz., measuring 20 3/4″ long, John David and Abbie announced on their joint Instagram account on Thursday.

“Welcome to our world Grace Annette (Gracie)!!!” the couple wrote, posting their first family photo together along with a second photo of a bundled-up Grace wearing a large pink and blue bow.

“We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!”

The couple told US Weekly that becoming parents has been a life-changing event.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the couple said. “She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us.”

“It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

The “Counting On” stars announced in August 2019 that they were expecting their first child, and later that month revealed their baby’s gender.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the couple told US Weekly at the time.

“It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

Abbie’s first trimester was very difficult, the reality star said, sharing that she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, understood to be morning sickness to the extreme.

By the time the second trimester rolled around and it was time for the gender reveal, Abbie said she was feeling much more like herself.

After the brutal first trimester, the couple responded with joy and excitement when they found out they were expecting a girl.

“I’m so excited about hair bows and pink dresses and lots of sparkles,” Abbie said in a video posted by TLC last August.

“I’m really looking forward to having a little baby girl around the house,” John David said. “I already have one, now I’m going to have two. I just hope she’s as pretty as her mommy, I know she will be!”

Congratulations to the newest parents in the extended Duggar family.

