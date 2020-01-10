On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom,” former Secretary of State John Kerry declared that former President Barack Obama’s administration “never had a whiff of scandal.”

From the campaign trail with 2020 Democratic hopeful, former Vice President Joe Biden, Kerry said, “I find that Joe Biden’s breadth of experience and leadership with any number of issues from the Violence Against Women Act to the Assault Weapons Ban to arms control agreements, to pushing an administration to make peace where it didn’t want to initially be involved, I think those things will really ring strongly against the other candidacies in this race. That’s why I’m here.”

“I believe Joe Biden is the only person who has the set of relationships around the world, who has had this unbelievable breadth of experience as Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee and then as vice president for eight years, and an administration, by the way, which never had a whiff of scandal,” he added.

