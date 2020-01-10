A Kentucky man was convicted of misdemeanor assault Thursday after a video showed him attacking a protester outside a Trump rally in Cincinnati last year.

Dallas Frazier, 29, was seen getting out of a vehicle and approaching 61-year-old Matt Alter on the night of the Aug. 1 rally at U.S. Bank Arena.

“I was standing with a group of people around and the truck pulled up. He was yelling at people. People yelling back anti-Trump stuff whatever, nothing specific and he just started getting violent and I’m like come on guy,” Alter told Fox 19 in Cincinnati back in August.

Frazier faces up to 180 days in jail. He will be sentenced Jan. 17, according to the Cincinnati Inquirer.

Alter is a manager for the U.S. Postal Service. He told the newspaper he had never been in a fight before.

Frazier reportedly approached Alter and asked if he “wanted some.” He jumped out of the vehicle and Alter said “Come on.” Alter told the newspaper that he meant it more as, “Come on, really? You’re going to want to hit me?”

During Frazier’s trial, Assistant City Attorney Jon Vogt told jurors that the Georgetown, Ky., resident punched Alter four times in the head and face. The attack left Alter with a torn artery in his eye, which he said was “like looking through a dirty window,” the newspaper reported.

He had to undergo eye surgery after the assault.

Frazier’s attorneys argued during the trial that Alter instigated the incident, citing his “come on gesture.” However, a police officer’s body camera captured Frazier saying, “It was my fault, 100 percent,” the Inquirer reported.

“I was in disbelief,” Alter reportedly testified. “I was down there exercising my First Amendment rights, then I get attacked by somebody, just for being down there?”