(YAHOO! SPORTS) Before Thursday, the International Olympic Committee’s stance on protest at the Olympics Games was confined to one sentence in the Olympic Charter. It reeked of ambiguity and invited confusion. What, exactly, qualifies as a protest?

On Thursday, in an effort to keep politics far away from Tokyo 2020, the IOC answered that question with more specificity than ever before.

There will be no kneeling during national anthems.

No raising of fists, à la John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Games.

No politically charged signs or armbands.

