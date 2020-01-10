A man arrested by Palm Beach Police this morning had $22,000, a machete and a pick ax, in addition to knives in his possession, according to an officer with the department.

The man, identified by his passport as Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh, an Iranian national, also had a car parked at Palm Beach International Airport, Public Information Officer Michael Ogrodnick said.

The department is working with other federal partners in the investigation, Ogrodnick said.

Zoleh was arrested just over the Flagler Memorial Bridge at Bradley Park. Initial reports said he had several knives on him. Ogrodnick said the department received a call at about 9:30 a.m. regarding Zoleh. He would not give details on what the caller said.

The Daily News was initially told by law enforcement that Zoleh appeared to be homeless or without a known address.

A Daily News photographer who arrived on the scene saw the man, who also had camping gear, being arrested by three Palm Beach Police officers and two plainclothes officers, who he was told were from another department.

This is the latest in a series of unusual arrests on the island over the past year or so.

On Monday night a person was arrested at Mar-a-Lago by Secret Service with the assistance of Palm Beach Police and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. A redacted police report revealed only that an arrest had been made and a passenger vehicle was towed. A Secret Service spokeswoman said the department does not comment on active investigations.

In December, Jing Lu, 56, was confronted by the private club’s security officers and told to leave, but she returned to take photos, authorities said.

In April, Yujing Zhang, 33, sparked security concerns when she tried to gain entry to Mar-a-Lago while she carried four cellphones, a computer, two Chinese passports, an external hard drive and a thumb drive. Zhang was given an eight-month prison sentence by a federal judge in Florida and ordered to be deported to China

