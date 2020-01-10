On his top-rated talk radio program Thursday, conservative commentator and host Rush Limbaugh had one big question for Democrats in light of recent events: “When are you people gonna get tired of losing?” As a follow-up to his trolling spin on Trump’s “tired of winning” mantra, Limbaugh pointed to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in which she helpfully makes the case for the Senate to dismiss the Democrats’ impeachment articles.

“I have a question for the Democrats,” Limbaugh said at the top of the impeachment-themed segment Thursday. “When are you people gonna get tired of losing? Do you even realize that you are losing, and you are losing magnificently, and you are losing in ways that you don’t even see?”

“Look what happened to Trump’s improval numbers — approval numbers — during impeachment,” he explained, adding, “By the way, we could call them ‘improval’ numbers because that’s exactly what happened.

“During the impeachment, Trump’s approval rating shot up six points on average. The impeachment hearings were so absurd,” he said laughing.

“Pelosi won’t even send the articles to the Senate, and senators — the Democrats — are demanding more witnesses because Pelosi didn’t make a case,” the host continued. “But, at the end of all of this, I don’t care what you say about it, and I don’t care what you do process-wise. If she sends them over there, there’s going to be an acquittal. I maintain to you that that is the last thing that she or any of the Democrats want.”

To illustrate the point, Rush pointed to Pelosi’s press conference Thursday at which she effectively explained why the Senate dismissing the articles would be better for everyone.

“In terms of impeachment, you all keep asking me the same question; I keep giving you the same answer,” Pelosi said at the presser. “As I said right from the start, we need to see the arena in which we are sending our managers. Is that too much to ask? You probably heard one way or another some of them have suggested they might want to ‘dismiss.’ Dismiss equals cover-up. Dismiss equals admission.”

After playing the clip, Limbaugh offered Pelosi some advice. “Miss Pelosi, I realize I’m not as smart as you are, but if you have two options — you send ’em over there and you get an acquittal or the Senate dismisses and you get a chance to run around and say, ‘That’s an admission of guilt. These partisan Republicans don’t even want the trial. They’ve dismissed the charges. Trump’s guilty’ — which of those two options is the better? Certainly not acquittal!” he said.

“She’s just made the case for advocating that the Senate dismiss the charges,” Rush stressed. “Her own language: ‘Dismiss equals cover-up. Dismiss equals admission.’ She should be pushing for a dismissal because the alternative is an acquittal, and an acquittal does not help her. It does not help the Democrats in the 2020 presidential campaign. It doesn’t help any of those candidates. It doesn’t help the media.”

“After all of this — after three years of Trump colluding with Russia and now colluding with Ukraine and having mean ideas about Hunter Biden — acquitted, not guilty?” Limbaugh continued. “That’s the last thing they want. She should be pushing the Turtle to dismiss the charges based on what she just said here. ‘Dismiss equals admission.’ There’s your solution, Madam Speaker! There is your answer. She should be pushing for a dismissal of charges and then run around and say, ‘The Senate knows Trump’s guilty, and that’s why they dismissed the charges ’cause they don’t have the guts to do a trial.’”

Limbaugh eventually cut to another clip of Pelosi from the press conference. “I’ll send them over when I’m ready, and that will probably be soon,” she said. “You know, he said, ‘If you don’t send them over, I’m gonna pass a Mexico-U.S.-Canada (snickers) trade agreement.’ Okay. Uh, but, uh, we want to see what they’re willing to do and the manner in which they will do it. But we will not let them say, ‘Oh, this is just like Clinton. Fair is fair.’ It’s not. Documents, documentation, witnesses, facts, truth. That’s what they’re afraid of.”

“We’re not afraid of anything,” Limbaugh replied. “You don’t have a case! The very idea that you are demanding new witnesses in the Senate means you don’t have a case, and the Turtle is right.”

Transcript via RushLimbaugh.com