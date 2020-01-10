A man previously arrested for shoplifting and who was wanted in a larceny case allegedly broke into an RV in Modesto, California, early Thursday morning, KTXL-TV reported.

Upon hearing the RV’s alarm, the owner went to investigate, police told the station.

Then what?

After the owner found Samuel White Jr. inside his RV, the owner’s wife called 911, Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear added to KTXL.

And at some point during the incident, the RV’s owner said White charged at him, the station reported.

“There was an encounter that caused the homeowner to get scared and shoot the subject in the motorhome,” Bear told KTXL, adding that White was shot in the leg in an act of self-defense.

The RV’s owner didn’t want to comment, the station said.

What did neighbors have to say?

“I think that the guy’s lucky that my neighbor didn’t use deadly force,” neighbor Mark Speake told KTXL, adding that he believed the RV owner “handled it well.”

Another neighbor Joe Cataline told the station of the RV owner that “he did everything that he could within his rights to defend himself and his wife.”

Bear noted to KTXL that the homeowner was not facing any charges as of Thursday night.

“We’ll complete a thorough investigation to make sure that we look at all aspects of the case and that it’s done fairly,” she added to the station.

What happened to the suspect?

Bear told KTXL that White was hospitalized and will face charges for burglary and violating his parole after he’s treated.

The station said White previously was arrested for shoplifting in nearby Ripon and is wanted in Ripon in a larceny case.