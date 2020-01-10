(WASHINGTON TIMES) The official Facebook page of San Diego’s Marine Corps Recruit Depot apparently underwent a religious transformation on Thursday night.

In a bizarre change, the Depot’s Facebook account was renamed as “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” Military officials haven’t yet explained the mysterious switch, though it certainly appears that the page was hacked.

By Friday morning, the account had been taken offline. But the Marine Corps Times posted Facebook screenshots from hours earlier showing that military officials seemed to be struggling to fix the issue.

