Corrupt DOJ Attorney Brandon Van Grack is neck deep in the General Michael Flynn case initiated by the US government and the Mueller gang. Van Grack was involved in numerous corrupt and fraudulent activities in the Flynn case. Former US Attorney Joe diGenova tells us why AG Barr has kept Van Grack on his team.

In May 2018 we reported on the 13 Angry Democrats on Robert Mueller’s investigative team including Obama donor Brandon Van Grack. CNN had heralded Van Grack and the rest of the Mueller team. In regards to Van Grack, CNN stated as follows:

Brandon Van Grack served in the Justice Department’s National Security Division. He prosecuted counter-espionage cases in the department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section. His Role on Mueller team: Van Grack was one of the lawyers on Mueller’s team that handled the Flynn investigation, set-up and guilty plea.

He is overseeing Flynn’s case in court. Notable cases: Van Grack was involved in several high-profile cyber and counter-terrorism cases, including the prosecution of a Kosovo hacker who gave personal information of US service members to ISIS. The hacker, Ardit Ferizi, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a DOJ press release. Van Grack also helped prosecute a US government employee who took home classified documents that contained national defense information. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency employee Mohan L. Nirala was found guilty after federal agents made a forced entry into his home and discovered over 500 pages of classified documents in his basement, according to a DOJ press release.

We noted at the time what CNN Left Out in their report on Van Grack:

He led a grand jury inquiry in Northern Virginia scrutinizing former Trump associate Michael Flynn’s foreign lobbying. And Van Grack donated to the Obama campaign.

Since this time Van Grack was involved in many questionable, corrupt and even criminal activities while serving on the Mueller gang.

The following Twitter thread outlines many of corrupt DOJ attorney Van Grack’s crimes when working for the Mueller gang via Techno Fog:

The corrupt history of Flynn prosecutor Brandon Van Grack – from the Special Counsel’s Office to the prosecution of Flynn. [THREAD] cc @KerriKupecDOJ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Van Grack confirmed that the Special Counsel’s Office had “failed to use an ‘ethical wall’ or ‘taint team’ and instead simply reviewed the privileged communications contained in the [Transition Team] materials.” pic.twitter.com/CkvpmtbOZd — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Deceptive edits of Trump lawyer John Dowd’s voicemail, produced to Van Grack, made its way to the Mueller Report. They omitted the section where Dowd asked Flynn’s lawyers not to disclose “confidential information.” HT @lastrefuge2 pic.twitter.com/a7c4UAf6hA — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Van Grack used a corrupt reading of FARA laws (since rejected by 2 courts) to target Mike Flynn Jr. Not to prosecute Flynn Jr., but to force General Flynn to plea. Flynn Jr. became an official target on 10/20/17. Flynn signed the plea deal on 11/30/17. HT @lastrefuge2 pic.twitter.com/6h1zCqkOcd — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Van Grack’s FARA case (prosecuted by EDVA) against Flynn Intel Group member Rafiekian was a disaster from the start. It was Soon before trial and the DOJ couldn’t figure out how to instruct the jury on the FARA violation. pic.twitter.com/TXHtUHVSC2 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Despite DOJ assertion that Flynn Intel Group member Rafiekian was acting as a foreign agent for Turkey… Van Grack/EDVA never investigated whether the agreement was funded by the Turkish government. pic.twitter.com/ORoVJ2gP3J — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

The false charges claimed by Van Grack – that “Flynn had agreed to plead to a knowing and intentional false FARA filing” – was actually deleted from a draft of the Flynn Agreement. pic.twitter.com/FKbSRDYekE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Van Grack’s Section 951 theory was rejected by the Judge in the Rafiekian case. “Such a reading is unwarranted . . . based on the plain language of Section 951.” pic.twitter.com/tvu2NLDuzK — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

As to Van Grack’s conduct in the Flynn case… They confused the FBI Agents’ notes (Strzok/Pientka) pic.twitter.com/yAuj32Torc — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

With all this corruption and criminal activity related to FARA why would AG Barr allow this low-life to return to the DOJ and run the FARA Unit at the Justice Department as noted in his DOJ online resume?

Brandon L. Van Grack is the Chief of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) Unit at the Department of Justice, where he oversees the enforcement and administration of FARA. Mr. Van Grack also supervises investigations and prosecutions across the Department of Justice involving malign foreign influence. He previously served as a Senior Assistant Special Counsel on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and related matters. Prior to that, Mr. Van Grack served as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for National Security, where he advised Department of Justice leadership on national security matters, including economic sanctions, export controls, foreign investment, and cyber threats. He also worked at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, where he prosecuted the Department of Justice’s first-ever cyberterrorism case.

Van Grack should be in jail for colluding to overthrow the government – what is going on?

Why is he or anyone on the Mueller team back in the Department of Justice? Former US Attorney Joe diGenova may have the answer.

In a radio interview with Howie Carr on Monday, diGenova said this about Van Grack (at the 12:37 minute mark below):

diGenova: I’m watching this thing with Emmet Sullivan in the Michael Flynn case and the way he has been just frivolous in the way he dealt with Sidney Powell’s pleadings on the violation of due process in Michael Flynn. Just reading his stuff and listening to him, it’s disgusting that a federal judge would sit there and listen to the lies that the Justice Department committed in that case and literally basically do nothing. Carr: And they’re still foot dragging too Joe. I mean this is Barr’s Justice Department, right. Why aren’t they just coming clean? diGenova: I think Barr is letting them commit harry carry. Remember the guy running that case, Brandon Van Grack. Van Grack is part of the Mueller cabal. I think he’s letting them dig their own grave. It’s like in that scene in The Irishman when De Niro is over in World War II and he’s having the German soldiers dig their own grave and he says, you know what, I kept saying to myself, why’d these guys keep digging. They know what’s gonna happen and that’s where Van Grack is. He’s a German soldier digging his own friggin’ grave and he just happens to have a name like Van Grack…

We know that Huber did nothing. Let’s hope that Barr and Durham do something and Joe diGenova is right. Americans are sick of the high and mighty not being held accountable for their crimes.

