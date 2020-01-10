No Senate Democrats have thrown their support behind a measure from their Republican colleagues this week that praises the U.S. military and intelligence community for their work in killing Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

President Donald Trump authorized a drone strike on Soleimani last week which was carried out as Soleimani was riding in a convoy that was leaving Baghdad International Airport.

“Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and 42 of his GOP colleagues in the Senate earlier this week forwarded a resolution honoring American military and intelligence community members who helped conduct the raid that killed Iran’s chief terror mastermind,” The Free Beacon reported. “No Senate Democrat has voiced support for the resolution.”

The move by Democrats, who have repeatedly attacked Trump over the last week for killing one of the world’s most notorious terrorists, comes in stark contrast to how Republicans acted when the Obama administration killed al-Qaeda in 2011.

The resolution put forward by Republicans this week “is structurally identical to the 2011 Senate resolution praising former president Barack Obama for the operation that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden,” the Free Beacon added. “At that time, all 100 Democratic and Republican members of the Senate joined to support that resolution.”

This is quite notable given that fact that it is IDENTICAL to the 2011 Senate res praising Obama for killing Bin Laden. The entirety of the GOP put partisanship aside at that time to support. Dems will not do that same now. — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) January 10, 2020

In a statement, Cruz said, “At a time when partisanship and political differences threaten to divide us, President Trump and his administration should be commended for bringing an end to Qassem Soleimani, a terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people across the Middle East, including at least 603 American service members. Just as we did in 2011 following the killing of Bin Laden, it is my hope my colleagues in the Senate will come together once again to honor all those involved in this successful mission to defend America’s national security interests and eliminate a terrorist mastermind.”

Far-left Democrats have gone as far as to say this week that the United States should not have killed Soleimani, who was responsible for murdering hundreds of American soldiers and wounding thousands more.

Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said, “Taking out a bad guy is not necessarily a good idea.”

Buttigieg on Trump killing top Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani: “Taking out a bad guy is not necessarily a good idea.” Soleimani was responsible for murdering hundreds of U.S. soldiers & wounding thousands more. Remarks from an event today in NH pic.twitter.com/DRakmHJP72 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 4, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said that killing Soleimani, who was responsible for murdering Americans, does not make America safer.

Elizabeth Warren seems to think America isn’t safer after President Trump eliminated Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of HUNDREDS of Americans. pic.twitter.com/O1ZMvZmfMB — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) January 9, 2020

While many Democrats at least acknowledged to some degree that Soleimani was evil, socialist Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) refused to even acknowledge that and instead attacked Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez went as far as to promote pro-Iranian propaganda from Russian state media:

Ocasio-Cortez “liked” a tweet from Rania Khalek, a far-left journalist who works for In the Now, who wrote: “A friend flying into the US says he hasn’t seen so much security since 9/11. The US is terrified of how Iran will retaliate. Iran won’t attack civilians, that’s what al Qaeda does. But it shows this assassination did the opposite of making Americans safer and our leaders know it.” When a Twitter user “likes” a tweet, the tweet becomes temporarily available to that user’s followers for a period of time, meaning that Ocasio-Cortez’s millions of followers were likely exposed to the anti-American propaganda she promoted.

Omar faced criticism for laughing during a press conference while one of her Democrat colleagues talked about American soldiers who have been killed or wounded in battle.