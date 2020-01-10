New York Times White House correspondent Maggie HabermanMaggie Lindsy HabermanThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Washington braces for public impeachment hearings The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Nareit — Buttigieg closes in on Biden, Warren in Iowa The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Video depicting Trump killing media, critics draws backlash MORE said Friday morning that President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor fired for Facebook post suggesting Iran should tweet out list of American cultural sites to threaten NY judge denies Trump request to dismiss lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll Rep. Omar: ‘War trauma never leaves you’ MORE “actually was surprised” his decision to take out Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani wasn’t “a unifying event for the country.”

Appearing on CNN, Haberman was asked by anchor John Berman if Trump was surprised that the House voted Thursday to limit his ability to go to war with Iran.

“He actually was surprised this was not more of a unifying event for the country, which is what he expected it was going to be,” Haberman responded. “Something more along the lines of what you saw around the Iraq War lead-up.”

“However, that lead-up came after a massive attack on U.S. soil,” she continued. “It’s not remotely the same. It’s not as if Gen. Soleimani’s name rolls off of most voters’ tongues very easily.”

“Look, he’s not separating this from impeachment politics. This has roiled impeachment politics. He recognizes this is all related,” Haberman added. “I think that he’s aware there’s questions about how legally binding this is, even if it goes to the Senate and it passes. But he does not want it highlighted that he is taking an act that could be seen as continuing these forever wars.”

Haberman underscored a speech by Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzOvernight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane The lawmakers who bucked their parties on the war powers resolution House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran MORE (R-Fla.), usually a staunch Trump supporter, that explained his decision to join House Democrats on the resolution restricting the president’s war powers.

“That speech from Matt Gaetz, the Republican who supports the president, on the floor yesterday was very, very important,” Haberman said. “This is a president who ran against the Iraq War, ran as somebody who was going to get us out of the Middle East, who opposed George W. Bush’s use of intelligence [to justify a war]. And those are some of the same questions being raised about his administration right now.”

“Interesting. So that speech hit him where it hurts,” Berman concluded.

The resolution passed in a 224-194 vote Thursday evening, with only three Republicans supporting it: Gaetz and Reps. Thomas Massie Thomas Harold MassieOvernight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane The lawmakers who bucked their parties on the war powers resolution House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran MORE (Ky.) and Francis Rooney Laurence (Francis) Francis RooneyOvernight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane The lawmakers who bucked their parties on the war powers resolution Overnight Energy: Trump moves to rollback bedrock environmental law | Dems, greens blast changes | Trump says ‘nothing’s a hoax’ about climate change | Youth climate group endorses Sanders MORE (Fla.). Eight Democrats voted against it.