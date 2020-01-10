Two kooks walked in a bar.

Commie New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote an editorial for CNN this week calling on the world’s cities to ditch fossil fuel investments.

The two far left mayors believe we are in the final days of global warming catastrophe.

So did Al Gore 15 years ago.

Maybe New York City under de Blasio will pass new laws to outlaw gas and oil products altogether?

That would be fun to watch.

In response to the latest bloviating by de Blasio the New York City Sergeants Benevolent Association blasted the communist loon.

SBANYPD: Obviously mental illness is a neglected problem in NYC. After reading all your comments and tweets I now understand why?

Obviously mental illness is a neglected problem in NYC. After reading all your comments and tweets I now understand why? https://t.co/ilDSnM7VMP — SBA (@SBANYPD) January 10, 2020

Too bad de Blasio’s wife “lost” $850 million for a mental health program she was spearheading.

The post NYC Police Sergeants Association Blasts Mayor de Blasio After His Crazy Oped with Sadiq Khan on Global Warming appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.