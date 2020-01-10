An Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday morning just minutes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran!

This came on the same night that Iran fired over a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Al Hadath Dubai News reported a missile took down the Ukrainian flight after the crash on Wednesday.

Ukrainian officials on Thursday said they want to investigate the crash site for missile parts after images appeared on the internet.

And photos of the Ukrainian flight show shrapnel damage on the wings and fuselage.



More photos by Heshmat Alavi.

On Thursday— US OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED THEY ARE CONFIDENT THE UKRAINIAN JETLINER WAS SHOT DOWN!

Via CBS News:

#BREAKING: @CBSNews has learned U.S. officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets. 176 people were killed, including at least 63 Canadians. pic.twitter.com/g149hAcui0 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 9, 2020

And on Thursday afternoon Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters there is evidence the Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran — killing 176 people including 63 Canadians — was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

On Friday it was reported that the Iranian regime picked the site clean of virtually all pieces of the plane.

And the crash site was not cordoned off.

And new photos, via Heshmat Alavi, make it appear like the crash site was bulldozed to hide the evidence.

Jan 10 – West of Tehran, #Iran Photo shows the crash site of the Ukraine Int’l Airlines flight #PS752 bulldozed by regime authorities. All the while, Tehran “welcomes” foreign investigators.#IranPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/hdKRGWLf8a — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 10, 2020

Iran denies the site was bulldozed.

Iranian Amassador to the UK raised his voice today when a Sky News reporter accused Iran of bulldozing the evidence.

But now there are photos of Iran bulldozing the plane crash site, via Heshmat Alavi.

And today Iran was caught using a bomb sniffing dog to scrub the crash site for any remains of missile or explosives.

From reader Scott:

In this article at Daily Mail there is a picture (I attached it) where there is a security guy with the letters EOD on his back with a German Shepherd dog going over the site. In military terms EOD stands for explosives ordinance disposal, I don’t know why an Iranian would use the English letters, but, if it was explosive ordinance disposal I would assume that dog has a pretty good nose to sniff out explosives.

Why would they be looking for explosives except to make sure the site was checked for any remains of a missile that would have obvious traces of explosives that would cause problems keeping up the narrative that it was a mechanical malfunction. Just something I noticed.

The post Oops! Iran Caught Using Bomb Sniffing Dogs to Scrub Crash Site for Any Remains of a Missile or Explosives appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.