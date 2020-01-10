Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s close friend Oprah Winfrey has said she supports their decision to step down as senior royals.

The TV queen, who attended the royal couple’s wedding and is close to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, said in a statement, “I care about them both and support whatever decision they make for their family.”

Harry and Meghan have trademarked “Sussex Royal” as a brand on more than 100 properties in the UK, including clothing, stationery, photographs and educational and charitable endeavors — with predicted revenue of over $500 million.

But while a source told Page Six that Oprah had advised Harry and Meghan about building their own brand, the media mogul added, “Meg and Harry do not need my help figuring out what is best for them.”

Harry has collaborated with Oprah on a mental health series for Apple TV+, to air later this year, and it is believed the pair had frank conversations about the turmoil he and Meghan have faced in the spotlight.

In an interview with British broadcaster ITV for the documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” last year, Harry talked about the pressure his family was under and revealed he thinks about the fate of his mother, Princess Diana, “every single time I see a camera … every time I see a flash.”

They’ve gathered a coterie of powerful US players, including the Obamas, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, James Corden and Meghan’s designer pal Misha Nonoo, whose new husband, energy entrepreneur Michael Hess, has offered them a place to stay in one of the family’s three homes in the gated Malibu Colony — dubbed “Billionaire’s Beach” — we are told, although they are expected to make Canada their main base.

Harry is also close to former President Barack Obama, and insiders say the prince could follow a similar post-presidency career path, involving philanthropy, speeches, book deals and documentaries.

Page Six can also reveal that Oprah’s BFF Gayle King is set to score the first interview with the Sussexes post-Megxit. King attended Meghan’s NYC baby shower and visited them after the birth of baby Archie. A TV source said: “It’s hush-hush, but there’s no one else they would turn to.”

