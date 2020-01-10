The Reason to Believe PAC announced a $2 million ad buy in early primary states in support of former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick’s presidential bid, Politico is reporting.

The new PAC was created to support Patrick’s run for the Democrats’ presidential nomination. The Boston Globe noted the group bears the name of Patrick’s 2011 autobiography.

The ad buy marks the PAC’s first big campaign on Patrick’s behalf.

The group’s ad, which will begin airing first in New Hampshire, starts off with a narrator saying: “He grew up hard on Chicago’s South Side – sleeping on the floor, relying on welfare, going to struggling public schools.

“He made it to Harvard, then joined the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Appointed by President (Bill) Clinton to head the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, Deval Patrick led the effort to stop the burning of black churches and punish police misconduct.”

Patrick entered the race in November. His campaign has said he plans to devote the most time in New Hampshire and South Carolina, according to Politico.