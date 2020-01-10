https://dailycaller.com/2020/01/10/patriots-impeachment-wrap-up-week-11/

After holding the articles of impeachment hostage for several weeks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled Friday that she would be sending them on to the Republican-led Senate “soon.”

Pelosi’s move followed pressure from within her own party in addition to the Senate Republicans’ threats to dismiss the case for “failure to prosecute.” And although former National Security Adviser John Bolton has said that he would testify if subpoenaed, Senate Republicans have given no indication that they will take him up on that offer.

As always, the Daily Caller wades through the most recent stories to break down the most important details and new information.

The key players:

  • Speaker Pelosi, after repeatedly stating that she would not transmit the articles until she could be certain of a fair trial in the Senate, said Friday that she would be sending the articles over “soon” despite no public concessions from Senate Republicans.
  • Missouri’s freshman Republican Senator Josh Hawley may have forced Pelosi’s hand when he filed a resolution last week to dismiss the articles of impeachment if they were not delivered, citing the Democrats’ “failure to prosecute.”
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell increased the pressure by voicing support for Hawley’s proposed plan.
  • Seven senators from her own party also ratcheted up the pressure on the House Speaker. Sens. Dianne Feinstein, Doug Jones, Chris Murphy, Joe Manchin, Richard Blumenthal, Jon Tester, and Chris Coons each told news outlets that it was time for the Senate to be allowed to do its job.
  • Moderate Republican Maine Senator Susan Collins is reportedly working in the Senate to push for allowing additional witnesses in the upcoming trial.

The White House response:

President Trump has continued to sound off on impeachment, referring often to “presidential harassment” and calling the entire process a “scam.”

The hot takes:

  • Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle said that after this, Pelosi would only be remembered for “embarrassing herself and politically crippling her party during a presidential election year.”
  • Fox News regular Katie Pavlich took aim at those suggesting that the surgical strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was authorized by President Donald Trump in order to “distract” from his impeachment. “Beyond detached from reality,” she tweeted.
  • California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has long insisted that there was absolute proof of Russian collusion, claimed that Speaker Pelosi’s legacy would overshadow Trump’s. “He’ll be a shameful asterisk in history. She’ll be a chapter,” he tweeted. “And while she led his impeachment, she ‘will go down’ for delivering health care to millions & leaving a better future for our kids.”
  • McConnell stood his ground, saying that he would not haggle with House Democrats with regard to the process in the Senate. “We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment. The House Democrats’ turn is over,” he said.
  • Hawley declares victory after Pelosi announces her intention to hand over the articles.

Public response:

Public response appears to have changed very little while the articles of impeachment remained in the House. FiveThirtyEight’s impeachment tracking poll shows only slight increases in those who favor impeaching the president.

However, over that same time frame, the percentage of Americans who favor removing President Trump from office has declined — and the demographic that showed the greatest shift was independents.

In a poll taken January 5-7, just 7% of Republicans supported removal and 88% opposed. During that same time frame, 81% of Democrats supported removal (9% opposed) and 39% of independents supported removal (42% opposed.)

The same question asked just a few days later, January 8-10, showed a much larger change among independents. Republicans were 8% in favor and 88% opposed while Democrats were 81% in favor and 14% opposed, but among independents, the numbers widened with 34% in favor (a 5% drop) and 45% opposed (a 3% increase).

Check back next week for the latest up-to-the-minute information, commentary and related content.

