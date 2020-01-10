Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump slams Democrats for criticism over strike on Iranian general Overnight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran MORE (D-Calif.) said Friday that she expects to send the articles of impeachment against President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor fired for Facebook post suggesting Iran should tweet out list of American cultural sites to threaten NY judge denies Trump request to dismiss lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll Rep. Omar: ‘War trauma never leaves you’ MORE over to the Senate next week, breaking the standoff that had delayed the trial over his dealings with Ukraine.

The move, which came amid increasing pressure on the Speaker to drop her hold on the articles, means Democrats will move forward in appointing impeachment managers who will make their case that Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors in Phase Two of the impeachment trial, which will weigh whether the president should be removed from office.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerHouse Dems demand answers regarding holding of Iranian-Americans at border Impeachment’s historic moment boils down to ‘rooting for laundry’ Impeachment just confirms Trump’s leadership MORE to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further,” she added.

The announcement comes more than three weeks after the House passed two articles of impeachment largely along party lines alleging that Trump abused his power while pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents and obstructed Congress in Democrats’ inquiry.

Shortly after Trump became the third U.S. president in history to be impeached, Pelosi said she planned to withhold the impeachment articles until she was sure Democrats would receive a fair trial, which included calling key witnesses who did not comply with the House impeachment inquiry.

But McConnell held firm in his stance that any decisions on witnesses should come after the Senate trial begins, in what he called the Clinton impeachment standard.

Rather, McConnell deflated much of her leverage earlier this week when he announced that he had enough votes within his GOP conference to vote to begin the trial without acceding to Democrats’ demands to commit to witness testimony first.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A majority of this body has said definitively that we are not ceding our constitutional authority to the partisan designs of the Speaker. We will not let the House extend its precedent-breaking spree over here to our chamber,” McConnell said on the Senate floor on Thursday.

McConnell also on Thursday signed onto a resolution from Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyMcConnell backs measure to change Senate rules, dismiss impeachment without articles House lawmakers introduce bill to protect children’s privacy online Trump’s China deal is a gift to Wall Street and Beijing MORE (R-Mo.) that would change Senate rules and allow GOP senators to dismiss articles of impeachment.

“Leader McConnell’s tactics are a clear indication of the fear that he and President Trump have regarding the facts of the President’s violations for which he was impeached,” Pelosi wrote in Friday’s letter.

She had faced growing support among Democrats in the House for her to end the deadlock and pass the articles to the Senate.