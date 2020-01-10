On Friday, Piers Morgan fired back at people who opined that critics of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were racist, as The Daily Mail reported.

Comedian Gina Yashere, who was born in Nigeria, responded to a column Morgan had written slamming Markle and her husband Prince Harry. Yashere wrote, “Please. Every black person knew this was coming. Constant racist vitriolic abuse disguised as criticism. They have the means to get the f*** out, and they did. Now the racists are whining in surprise. GTFOH [Get The F*** Out of Here].”

Morgan snapped, “Oh, Gina, stop being so ridiculous. The criticism of Meghan Markle has nothing to do with her skin colour and everything to do with her being a shameless piece of work doing huge damage to our Royal Family,” adding, ‘How dare these two self-absorbed whining freeloaders treat the Queen like this? Who the hell do they think they are? Shameless and shameful.”

Noting a New York Times article claiming the royal couple had put “two fingers up at the racism of the British establishment,” Morgan answered, “This ‘it’s all racism’ defence of Meghan is so wrong and such a disgraceful smear on the British people who welcomed our first mixed-race royal with huge enthusiasm. Her racial background is not why she’s been criticised.”

Morgan also took on defenders of the royal couple; pianist Myleene Klass opined, “I’m missing something. Harry and Meghan changed job title, want to work, not ‘freeload’, earn their own £ and continue with their obligations to Queen, country, charity, plus build a life they choose and this is a problem because? Our taxes don’t come into it.”

Morgan responded: “Let me help: the taxpayer paid millions for their home refurbishment, and pays further millions for their security/travel. They wish to keep these perks for doing half their duty (the boring stuff) and living half their time abroad. That ain’t happening on my taxpayer watch.”

Morgan tweeted a picture of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau in blackface, commenting, “Meghan flees racist Britain for woke Trudeau-led Canada.”

Morgan hilariously targeted rival Lord Sugar, who taunted him, “Why don’t you come clean, Piers Morgan? Tell your followers what you have against Meghan. Fact is she blew you out. You grovelled to take her to your pub once and since then she has not answered your grovelling calls. Had she acknowledged you it would be a different story. QED.”

Morgan replied, “a) SHE asked to meet ME for a drink. b) I take people as I find them and Meghan’s someone who befriends people when they can help her but ditches them if she finds someone more important. Even you don’t do that and you’re a revolting human being.”

Morgan has written: “Harry and Meghan’s astonishingly brazen and selfish antics have left her no choice but to cut them loose and fire them both from the Royal Family. Get rid of these whining, ego-crazed, deluded leeches Ma’am – before it’s too late. … Indeed, if I were Her Majesty the Queen, I would unceremoniously strip Harry and Meghan of all their titles with immediate effect and despatch them back into civilian life … they want the glitz, the glamour, the splendour and the stupendous wealth….they just don’t want to have to actually earn it. What a pathetic joke.”

Morgan lauded the Queen, writing, “Elizabeth II will go down in history as one of the greatest, if not THE greatest, monarchs. Yet now, at the age of 93, and with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip suffering ill health, she’s had to suffer the repulsively rude indignity of being treated like a piece of insignificant dirt by her own spoiled brat grandson and his scheming, selfish D-list actress wife.”

He said of Markle, “I’ve made no secret of my dislike for, and distrust of Meghan. We were friends for a while, or I thought we were. She certainly told the world we were in publicly posted tweets (now deleted) before most people in Britain had ever heard of her, and while she was asking me in my local pub for media advice. But from the moment she met Prince Harry, I was discarded faster than a piece of chewing gum stuck to the bottom of her Louboutin heels.”

Morgan continued, “To put it bluntly, she’s an unsavoury manipulative social-climbing piece of work who has inveigled her way into Prince Harry’s heart and used his blind love as a platform to now destroy everything he once held so dear … None of this has surprised me. Meghan’s been doing this kind of stuff all her adult life. She’s disowned 99 per cent of her own family. She’s ditched and ghosted numerous old friends … Nothing said more about Me-Me-Meghan than her wedding day when she plonked newly-acquired A-list celebrity friends like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney up the front where most brides usually put their family.”

He concluded with a direct message to the Queen: “Get rid of these whining, ego-crazed, deluded leeches Ma’am – before it’s too late.”