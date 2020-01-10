Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) has taken a narrow lead in New Hampshire nearly one month from the Granite State’s February 11 primary as Joe Biden (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) trail closely behind, a Monmouth University Poll released Thursday showed.

The survey, taken January 3-7, 2020, among 404 New Hampshire voters who are likely to participate in the Democrat presidential primary, showed the former South Bend mayor taking a narrow lead at 20 percent support. Biden followed just one point behind at 19 percent. Sanders came in a close third at 18 percent, and Warren garnered 15 percent support. The margin of error of +/- 4.9 percent indicates a tight race among the top four candidates.

Buttigieg has experienced the most significant boost, doubling the ten percent support he received in September. Warren, meanwhile, is struggling to regain ground, falling from 27 percent support in September. Biden has also experienced a six-point drop in the Granite State from the results he saw in September, while Sanders has gained six points, jumping from 12 percent to 18 percent.

No other candidate earned doubled digits.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) saw six percent support, followed by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Tom Steyer (D), and Andrew Yang (D) with four percent, four percent, and three percent, respectively. The remaining candidates garnered two percent support or less:

When asked to choose between only four candidates — Buttigieg, Biden, Warren, and Sanders — 24 percent selected Biden, 23 percent picked Buttigieg, 21 percent chose Sanders, and 18 percent went with Warren:

“The race remains fairly wide-open,” Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray stated.

“To the extent that New Hampshire voters could take some cues from Iowa, it’s also worth keeping an eye on lower polling candidates like Klobuchar if any of the leading contenders stumble in the earlier Iowa contest,” he added.