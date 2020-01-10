Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran Understanding and responding to China’s brutal Xinjiang campaign MORE told Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamJudd Gregg: Trump is a conservative in name only House GOP wants Senate Republicans to do more on impeachment Vindman’s lawyer requests Fox News retract guest’s allegation about espionage MORE in a sit-down interview Thursday night that while the U.S. did not know where or when Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was planning to attack, it was a “real” threat to U.S. assets in the Middle East.

The U.S. killed Soleimani in a drone strike last week ordered by President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor fired for Facebook post suggesting Iran should tweet out list of American cultural sites to threaten NY judge denies Trump request to dismiss lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll Rep. Omar: ‘War trauma never leaves you’ MORE that has further inflamed U.S.-Iran tensions.

“There is no doubt that there were a series of imminent attacks being plotted by Qassem Soleimani,” Pompeo told the Fox News host. “We don’t know precisely when and we don’t know precisely where, but it was real.”

Iran promised a proportional retaliation after the strike killing Soleimani, and on Tuesday it launched a missile strike on two Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops. No American casualties were sustained.

While most Republicans have backed Trump’s decision to authorize the strike on Soleimani, Democrats have criticized the administration, and two Republicans — Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeThe lawmakers who bucked their parties on the war powers resolution House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran Democratic lawmaker says Trump ‘doesn’t have full command’ on Iran MORE (Utah) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulThe lawmakers who bucked their parties on the war powers resolution House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran Democratic lawmaker says Trump ‘doesn’t have full command’ on Iran MORE (Ky.) — complained a briefing this week explaining the intelligence behind the strike was insulting. The two conservatives senators are normally staunch supporters of Trump, though they are also leery of U.S. involvement in military action in the Middle East.

In his interview with Ingraham, Pompeo, who was one of the congressional briefers, defended the briefing.

“I thought we did a dynamite job,” Pompeo said. “We did our level best to do present them with all the facts that we could in that setting,” he said, adding, “We shared an awful lot with them yesterday.”

On Thursday, with a vote of 224-194, the House passed a war powers resolution that would direct the president to end military hostilities with Iran unless Congress specifically authorizes it or the United States faces an “imminent armed attack.”