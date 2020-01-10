President Trump on Friday revealed to Fox News host Laura Ingraham that Iran planned to attack four embassies.

“We will tell you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies,” he added.

The full interview with President Trump and Laura Ingraham will air Friday night at 10 PM ET on the “Ingraham Angle.”

Earlier this week top Trump officials in the State Department, Defense and CIA held a private briefing with congressional members on the Soleimani drone strike.

The briefing included evidence of an imminent attack by Soleimani operatives on US assets in the Middle East.

However, the Democrat-media-complex has been pushing the narrative that the intel to justify the drone strike on Soleimani was “thin.”

On Friday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that Democrats lied about the intel briefing.

“We had specific information on an imminent threat and that threat stream included attacks on U.S. embassies. Period. Full stop,” Pompeo said. When later asked what he meant by imminent, he responded: “It was going to happen.”

