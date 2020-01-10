(CAMPUS REFORM) An economics professor at George Mason University is speaking out about the “racket” that he says is college, and blaming it on the “diversity people” who he says have flooded the university system with unnecessary and perpetually increasing expenses tied to a seemingly endless need for more and more diversity initiatives and faculty.

In his op-ed for The National Interest, George Mason University professor Walter E. Williams explains that institutions of higher education have started budgeting for “diversity and equity personnel” to accommodate the modern-day college student. The idea, Williams says, is to protect “vulnerable” groups of students from “hate speech” and “microaggressions,” noting that they have even gone as far as creating speech codes and bias-response teams to investigate complaints.

But Williams also takes issue with the fact that it doesn’t stop there. As each of these programs is created, colleges and universities find a “need” for more programs and faculty and therefore more money to fund these initiatives.

