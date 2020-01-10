On Wednesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed rapper Cardi B and her tweet blasting President Donald Trump for ordering the airstrike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date … I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship,” Cardi B tweeted Friday.

Watch the video below for details.

