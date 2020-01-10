As a part of his review, Huber examined documents and conferred with federal law enforcement officials in Little Rock who were handling a meandering probe into the Clinton Foundation, people familiar with the matter said. Current and former officials said that Huber has largely finished and found nothing worth pursuing — though the assignment has not formally ended and no official notice has been sent to the Justice Department or to lawmakers, these people said.

In the end, the Post’s sources say, Huber is likely going to recommend “no criminal charges” and the investigation will result in “no other known impacts,” a conclusion that the Post predicts will likely “roil some in the GOP who had hoped the prosecutor would vindicate their long-held suspicions about a political rival.”

Current and former unnamed law enforcement officials told the left-leaning outlet that they “never expected the effort to produce much of anything,” the Post notes. In other words, officials felt much the same way about the Huber investigation as Republicans felt about the Robert Mueller “Russia collusion” investigation, which likewise took two years and ended up burning up $30 million taxpayer dollars to look into a claim largely based on a DNC and Clinton campaign-funded opposition research document that including on-their-face absurd accusations from foreign sources.

The reality is that the investigation has largely fallen off Trump and Republicans’ radars. The real focus on the right now is on the damning results of the Michael Horowitz investigation into the origins of the FBI probe of the Trump campaign for the Mueller-debunked “collusion” conspiracy theory and the bureau’s handling of the Clinton email probe, as well as the upcoming report by John Durham, which has turned into a “full-fledged criminal investigation” and, as the Post acknowledges, Justice Department officials believe will be “far more consequential.”