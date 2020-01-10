On Friday evening, Ricky Gervais responded to critics upset over the comedian “accepting” Christian and conservative followers since his blistering Golden Globes monologue against Hollywood.

“I’ve noticed a couple of tweets criticising me for ‘accepting’ new followers who are the ‘opposite’ of me,” Gervais posted via Twitter. “Christian, conservative, pro life, pro gun, reactionaries. Of course I accept them.”

“To err is human, to forgive divine. It’s what Jesus would do. Dog Bless all my followers,” the open atheist added.

I’ve noticed a couple of tweets criticising me for “accepting” new followers who are the “opposite” of me. Christian, conservative, pro life, pro gun, reactionaries. Of course I accept them. To err is human, to forgive divine. It’s what Jesus would do. Dog Bless all my followers. pic.twitter.com/25iufHbQjs — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 10, 2020

“If you don’t believe in free speech for people who you disagree with, and even hate for what they stand for, then you don’t believe in free speech,” he added in a subsequent tweet.

If you don’t believe in free speech for people who you disagree with, and even hate for what they stand for, then you don’t believe in free speech. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 10, 2020

On Sunday night, Gervais told liberal elites in Hollywood to can their sanctimonious sermons and “f*** off” during his opening monologue at the Globes.

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” the “After Life” actor and creator told the audience. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

“So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God, and f*** off,” he continued, “Okay? It’s already three hours long. Right, let’s do the first award.”

In another portion of Gervais’ fiery monologue, the actor took a shot at Apple:

Apple roared into the TV game with “The Morning Show,” a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. Well, you say you’re woke, but the companies you work for – I mean, unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?

The hit on Hollywood was cheered by conservatives, who’ve routinely highlighted celebrity hypocrisy and moral preening.

Gervais explained why he took on Hollywood liberals on Wednesday, underscoring their need to wear their liberalism “like a medal.”

“I didn’t roast Hollywood for being a bunch of liberals,” he explained via social media. “I myself am a liberal. Nothing wrong with that.”

“I roasted them for wearing their liberalism like a medal,” the actor continued. “I’m such a snowflake, liberal, I can’t even really hate them for it. But my job is to take the piss. I did that.”

I didn’t roast Hollywood for being a bunch of liberals. I myself am a liberal. Nothing wrong with that. I roasted them for wearing their liberalism like a medal. I’m such a snowflake, liberal, I can’t even really hate them for it. But my job is to take the piss. I did that. 😇 pic.twitter.com/bYwqxiyeKu — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 8, 2020

Gervais, an open and proud liberal, has frequently been criticized by the Left for failing to abide by their politically correct rules. In December, for example, the comedian mocked transgender activist Jessica Yaniv, a male-to-female transgender, for trying to force women to wax his genitals and gynecologists to check his genitals.

“It’s disgusting that a qualified gynaecologist can refuse to check a lady’s c*** for ovarian cancer,” Gervais tweeted. “What if her bollocks are pregnant? She could lose the baby. I’m outraged.”

It’s disgusting that a qualified gynaecologist can refuse to check a lady’s cock for ovarian cancer. What if her bollocks are pregnant? She could lose the baby. I’m outraged. https://t.co/iNNcUS8Uak — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 3, 2019

Addressing the offended earlier this week, Gervais offered a list of reminders about humor:

Simply pointing out whether someone is left or right wing isn’t winning the argument. If a joke is good enough, it can be enjoyed by anyone. It’s not all about you. Just because you’re offended, doesn’t mean you’re right.

1. Simply pointing out whether someone is left or right wing isn’t winning the argument.

2. If a joke is good enough, it can be enjoyed by anyone.

3. It’s not all about you.

4. Just because you’re offended, doesn’t mean you’re right. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 8, 2020