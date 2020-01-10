Legendary drummer and lyricist Neil Peart of the Canadian rock trio Rush died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California. He was 67 years old.

The band announced his death Friday on Twitter.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma),” the band’s statement said.

The band also asked for privacy as Neil’s family grieves their loss.

“Rest in peace brother,” the statement concluded.

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8 — Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

Peart joined the band in 1974 alongside Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, according to Rolling Stone.

His imaginative lyrics and bold drum solos helped elevate the band during the classic-rock era.

Rush’s final tour ended in 2015, but their impact on the genre of music has continued on.

The band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and later, in 2013, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame referred to the band as “the godfathers of progressive metal.”

Not only did he apply his writing talent to songs, but he also wrote multiple books.

While Peart saw many successes throughout his life, he also experienced tragic heartbreak.

In 1997, his daughter, Selena Taylor, died in a car accident in Toronto, according to Rolling Stone. She was only 19 years old.

Only a few months later his common-law wife of 23 years, Jackie, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and soon lost her battle.

Overcome with grief, the drummer temporarily retired from the band and went on a 14-month motorcycle tour across North America, which he later wrote a memoir about.

He was remarried in 2000 to his surviving wife, Carrie, and rejoined the band in 2001.

Peart is also survived by his daughter Olivia.

The band asked that fans who want “to express their condolences” choose a cancer research group or charity and make a donation in Neil’s name.

