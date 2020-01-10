Bernie Sanders, making his second consecutive bid for the presidency, has taken a narrow lead in Iowa for the first time this campaign season, according to a Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Friday.

Sanders leads in Iowa with 20% support, up 5 percentage points since November. Elizabeth Warren is in second place at 17%, virtually tied with Pete Buttigieg at 16%.

And, though he’s been a consistent frontrunner for months, onetime Vice President Joe Biden is in fourth place at 15%.

The poll of 701 likely Democratic caucus goers conducted Jan. 2-8 had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.