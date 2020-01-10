Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the House intelligence chairman, said his committee is not planning to hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton in advance of the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, CNN is reporting.

Schiff, arguing there’s “little to be gained” by going that route, said there have been no discussions with Bolton or his team since the White House adviser announced he would be willing to testify before the Senate if subpoenaed.

Schiff said Bolton should testify before the Senate and not the House, according to the news network.

“We haven’t taken anything off the table,” Schiff said. “But if we are proceeding in a rationale way where we are trying to be fair to the President and fair to the American people, he should testify before the triers of fact, which are the senators.”

“If we’re doing this rationally and we’re trying to achieve a fair trial, he should testify before the Senate.”

CNN noted Republican senators have been resisting calls to hear his testimony.

On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed the notion of issuing Bolton a subpoena In the Senate’s impeachment trial, saying the proceeding should be based on prior testimony.