Iraq Told The U.S. To Leave. The Trump Administration Is Telling Them To Pay More For America To Stay

‘You Little Pencil Neck’: Trump Criticizes Adam Schiff At Toledo, Ohio Rally

Daily Caller Reporter VS. Florida Congressional Candidate

Report: DOJ’s Probe Of Clintons Ends With A Whimper

Megyn Kelly And Other Fox News Sexual Harassment Accusers Speak Following ‘Bombshell’ Movie. Here’s What They Had To Say.

Pelosi To Send Impeachment Articles To The Senate Next Week

Here Are The Sanctions The US Has Imposed On Iran Following Its Missile Attack

Iran Demands America, Canada Hand Over Evidence It Shot Down Plane Even Though It Won’t Give Up Black Box

Dow Jones Hits 29,000 For The First Time Ever

Ilhan Omar Explains Why She Supports Sanctions On Israel, But Not Iran

Report: No One On ‘The View’ Is Talking To Meghan McCain

Leonardo DiCaprio Rescues Man In The Ocean With His Yacht

Exclusive: Kimberly Guilfoyle Talks About Her Upbringing, Breaking Into TV News And Trump Campaign

Geraldo Rivera Accuses Dan Bongino Of ‘Gutter Surfing’ In Testy Exchange Over Iran

BLUEY: Tucker Carlson Gets It Wrong On Tech Policy

December Jobs Report: 145,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 3.5%

Trump Critics Blame Him For Iran Reportedly Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane

Maggie Haberman, Ana Navarro And Shaun King Among A Massive List Of Activist Journalists Named On Covington’s Lawsuit

Neil Patel: Trump’s Handling Of Iran Deserves Praise

The Supreme Court Should Step In To Rule This Impeachment Unconstitutional