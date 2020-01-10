Over a third of young Americans do not believe that the United States is the greatest country in the world.

In a recent Pew Research poll, 47 percent of Democrat and Democrat-leaning Americans between the ages of 19-29 prefer other countries over the U.S, while 19 percent of Republicans within the same age group agree.

The poll also showed that 36 percent of this age group say other countries are greater than the U.S.

The survey was conducted as part of a larger study by the Pew Research Center in September about partisanship as “the dividing line in the American public’s political attitudes.”

[RELATED: Colorado State: ‘Avoid’ using ‘Americans,’ ‘America’]

The findings showed that within the age group of 19-29, 47 percent of adult Democrat and Democrat-leaning individuals believe that there are other countries better than the United States, while within the same age group, 19 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning individuals agree. That leaves only 53 percent of young Democrats who prefer the United States to any other country, while 81 percent of young Republicans favor America.

[RELATED: VIDEO: Students say America is NOT the greatest country on Earth]

The same survey found 36 percent of all young Americans within the ages of 19-29 believe other countries are better than the U.S, leaving only 64 percent who believe in American exceptionalism.

[RELATED: VIDEO: Leftist student admits to tearing down ‘I love America’ posters]

When the same age group was asked their opinion about America being a military superpower, 55 percent of Democrats in the same age group responded that they wouldn’t mind if other countries could be as militarily powerful as the U.S. Even a sizeable percentage of Republicans of the same age group agreed, with 38 percent agreeing with their Democrat counterparts.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter:@corkery_mrose