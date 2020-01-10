Judicial Watch strikes again.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch revealed on Friday that the FBI magically “found” more Hillary Clinton emails transmitted on her private server.

The new emails released by the State Department include classified material and the revelation that Hillary Clinton used text messaging for official government business.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton called for the Trump Admin to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server while she was the head of the Department of State.

BREAKING: State Dept Produces to @JudicialWatch New Clinton Emails Just “Found” By FBI. Includes Classified Info and Revelation Clinton Used Text Messaging for Government Business. @RealDonaldTrump Should Appoint Special Counsel! As vid describes, DOJ STILL protecting Clinton. pic.twitter.com/7q8dYbQjza — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 10, 2020

Recall, it was Judicial Watch who blew the story wide open about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server after they sued for communications and records related to the Benghazi terrorist attack that left 4 Americans dead.

Hillary Clinton transmitted classified information over her private server, including outing the name of a clandestine CIA agent.

The FBI investigation into Hillary’s use of a private server was a sham from the beginning; the fix was in.

Fired FBI Director James Comey and CI Chief Peter Strzok discussed charging Hillary Clinton, however, they changed the wording from “gross negligence” (a chargeable crime) to “extremely careless” (not a crime).

Another sham investigation that was launched into Hillary Clinton in November of 2017 by John Huber, the US Attorney tapped by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ended without criminal charges.

Tom Fitton is right. Trump’s DOJ should appoint a special counsel and conduct a real investigation into Hillary Clinton’s criminal use of a private server which we all know was used to conceal her Clinton Foundation pay-to-play.

You can support Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch by clicking here.

The post State Department Releases More Clinton Emails Revealing Hillary Used Text Messaging For Official Government Business appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.