https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13143108

The number of people flying in Sweden dropped by 4 per cent last year, suggesting that the home-grown “flight shame” movement is starting to have an impact.

Official statistics from Sweden’s airport operator, Swedavia, show that more than 40 million people flew through the country’s 10 airports in 2019, a 4 per cent drop year on year.

In 2018, a record high of more than 42 million people flew through Swedish airports.

Download the new Indpendent Premium app

Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

The decrease in 2019 was primarily in domestic travel, said Swedavia, and international travel decreased to a lesser extent.


In 2019, 12.4 million domestic passengers flew through Sweden, a 9 per cent year on year drop.

leftCreated with Sketch.
rightCreated with Sketch.
Belmond Andean Explorer

Belmond Andean Explorer

1/10 Belmond Andean Explorer

Explore Peru with this luxury train service

Belmond

Coast Starlight

2/10 Coast Starlight

Gorgeous: take in the scenery on a train ride from Seattle to Los Angeles

Amtrak

TranzAlpine

3/10 TranzAlpine

See stunning views on this New Zealand train journey

TranzAlpine

Rovos Rail

4/10 Rovos Rail

This rail service takes you to the heart of Africa

Rovos Rail

Interregional Portugal

5/10 Interregional Portugal

Explore all the beauty Portugal has to offer by train

Interregional Portugal

Glacier Express

6/10 Glacier Express

Take in jaw-dropping views of Switzerland from a train

Glacier Express

East Lancashire Railway

7/10 East Lancashire Railway

Travelling back in time in northern England

East Lancashire Railway

Durango & Silverton

8/10 Durango & Silverton

Enjoy one of America’s most scenic train rides

Durango & Silverton

Caledonian Sleeper

9/10 Caledonian Sleeper

Wake up to the beauty of Scotland with this overnight train

Peter Devlin

Belmond Eastern & Oriental

10/10 Belmond Eastern & Oriental

A breezy observation car on a luxury Asian train

Belmond

Belmond Andean Explorer

1/10 Belmond Andean Explorer

Explore Peru with this luxury train service

Belmond

Coast Starlight

2/10 Coast Starlight

Gorgeous: take in the scenery on a train ride from Seattle to Los Angeles

Amtrak

TranzAlpine

3/10 TranzAlpine

See stunning views on this New Zealand train journey

TranzAlpine

Rovos Rail

4/10 Rovos Rail

This rail service takes you to the heart of Africa

Rovos Rail

Interregional Portugal

5/10 Interregional Portugal

Explore all the beauty Portugal has to offer by train

Interregional Portugal

Glacier Express

6/10 Glacier Express

Take in jaw-dropping views of Switzerland from a train

Glacier Express

East Lancashire Railway

7/10 East Lancashire Railway

Travelling back in time in northern England

East Lancashire Railway

Durango & Silverton

8/10 Durango & Silverton

Enjoy one of America’s most scenic train rides

Durango & Silverton

Caledonian Sleeper

9/10 Caledonian Sleeper

Wake up to the beauty of Scotland with this overnight train

Peter Devlin

Belmond Eastern & Oriental

10/10 Belmond Eastern & Oriental

A breezy observation car on a luxury Asian train

Belmond

International traffic declined by 2 per cent to nearly 28 million.

The Swedish concept of flygskam, which translates as “flight shame”, is an anti-flying movement that originated in Sweden in 2018. It encourages people to stop taking flights to lower carbon emissions.

It was originally championed by Olympic athlete Bjorn Ferry and has gained momentum thanks to teenager Greta Thunberg, who has given up flying. 

In Gothenburg airport, Sweden’s second biggest airport after Stockholm Arlanda airport, international traffic actually increased.

By contrast, there was a 4 per cent year-on-year decrease in traffic through Stockholm Arlanda.

The most recent global passenger data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata) shows that 4.4 billion passengers flew in 2018, an increase of 6.9 per cent from 2017.

Additionally, more Britons travelled abroad in 2018 than any other nationality, according to the international trade body for aviation.

In 2018, 126.2 million passengers were British – totalling 8.6 per cent, roughly one in 12, of all international travellers.

Read why The Independent’s Helen Coffey is going flight-free for 2020 here.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...