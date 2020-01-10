U.S. listeners reportedly set a new high in 2019, racking up more than 1 trillion music streams last year.

The Nielsen Music year-end report found the spike was fueled by big releases from artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Post Malone, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Lil Nas X’s country-rap hit “Old Town Road” was the most-consumed song of 2019, with 2.5 billion on-demand streams. It also became the record holder for most weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, the Journal reported.

Hip-hop continued its reign as the biggest genre, with a 28% share of total listening, followed by rock at 20% and pop at 14%, the data showed, the Journal reported.

Rapper Post Malone was the top artist of 2019 by a combination of sales and streams. Drake, Eilish, Swift and Ariana Grande round out the top five, the Journal reported.

Drake was the overall top-streamed artist of the year, followed by Post Malone and Eilish.

Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” was the top album by a combination of sales and streams, followed by Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and Swift’s “Lover,” the data showed, the Journal reported.