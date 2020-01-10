Toronto police reportedly threatened a Canadian reporter with arrest after the reporter referred to Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani as a “terrorist.”

The U.S. conducted an airstrike that killed Soleimani last week near the Baghdad airport in Iraq.

What are the details?

A reporter was caught in the crossfire during a candlelight vigil for Iranian terrorist Soleimani.

The vigil, which was held outside a Toronto courthouse, saw a crowd of people and protesters congregating over the killing of Soleimani. An estimated 200 people attended the event.

Rebel News reporter David Menzies was one of those in attendance.

Menzies can be seen and heard in a video talking with the various people who had turned out for the demonstration, using the word “terrorist” when referring to Soleimani. Law enforcement can be seen approaching Menzies and advising him to stop using the word “terrorist” when referring to the Iranian general for fear of inciting the crowd.

One officer threatened that he would arrest Menzies if the reporter did not comply with the officer’s demands.

During the exchange, Menzies insisted, “I can’t call a terrorist, a ‘terrorist?'”

The officer responded, “Not in this sort of environment, no. You can’t. That’s going to incite a breach of the peace and that is Canadian law. Am I clear? It’s a breach of the peace. You will be placed under arrest.”

“So I can’t call Osama Bin Laden a terrorist?” Menzies can be heard saying to the officer.

The officer later responds, “If I hear another word like that, you’re coming with me. You are not to use that word again here in this environment. Do you understand me? It incites a breach of the peace and you will be put under arrest.”

During the exchange, Menzies insisted that his free speech was protected by the Canadian constitution.

Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms says that all Canadian citizens have the right to freedom of thought, belief, opinion, and expression.

