It. Is. On.

After

transgender activist with male genitalia Jessica Yaniv complained of being turned away by a gynecologist a month ago, comedian Ricky Gervais brutally mocked Yaniv on Twitter about it.

“It’s disgusting that a qualified gynaecologist can refuse to check a lady’s c**k for ovarian cancer. What if her bollocks are pregnant? She could lose the baby. I’m outraged,” Gervais

tweeted.

Yaniv seemed mum about the slight — but now it appears the trans activist is fighting back.

Now what?

Upon hearing the news that Gervais is performing in Vancouver, British Columbia, this summer,

Yaniv said no way:

Of course, Gervais is fresh off

burning leftist Hollywood to the ground in a no-holds-barred Golden Globes monologue Sunday, and demand for his comedic services is higher than ever — which makes Yaniv’s declaration a bit silly.

But don’t expect the trans activist to do nothing, as Yaniv has created a kind of cottage industry of personal outrage.

Be afraid. Be very, very afraid.

Last year, Yaniv

filed numerous human rights complaints against salons that refused to wax Yaniv’s male genitalia. And while British Columbia’s Human Rights Tribunal determined Yaniv’s complaints were “divorced from reality” — and the trans activist was ordered to pay $2,000 to each of three respondents in the case — Yaniv is at it again.

Yes, the activist recently launched a new complaint against a salon run by immigrant women of the Sikh faith, the National Post said. Seems the salon turned down Yaniv’s waxing request, saying it only serves females — and further rejected the request because of “religious, cultural and safety reasons,” the paper added.

As of Friday afternoon, Gervais hasn’t tweeted a response to Yaniv’s threat to shut down his show — but it will no doubt be entertaining if he does.

Here’s a SkyNews commentary about Yaniv’s complaints against the salons last summer:

[embedded content]

Transgender waxing case a ‘twisted form of social justice’



youtu.be

