President TrumpDonald John TrumpProfessor fired for Facebook post suggesting Iran should tweet out list of American cultural sites to threaten NY judge denies Trump request to dismiss lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll Rep. Omar: ‘War trauma never leaves you’ MORE expressed empathy for Queen Elizabeth II after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meghan MarkleQueen Elizabeth II, senior royals search for ‘workable solution’ following Sussex announcement The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Pelosi says impeachment articles coming ‘soon’ as pressure builds Stepping back from royal life is right for Meghan and Harry MORE announced they will spend less time on their royal duties.

“I think it’s sad. I really do,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamJudd Gregg: Trump is a conservative in name only House GOP wants Senate Republicans to do more on impeachment Vindman’s lawyer requests Fox News retract guest’s allegation about espionage MORE set to air Friday. “She’s a great woman.”

“She’s never made a mistake if you look. She’s had, like, a flawless time,” he added. “I just have such respect for the queen. I don’t think this should be happening to her.”

Prince Harry and Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were thrust into international headlines this week when they announced they will step back from the royal family and balance their time between North America and the U.K. as they raise their 8-month-old son Archie and launch a new “charitable entity.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they wrote in an Instagram post.

Media reports indicated that Prince Harry and Markle had failed to clear their decision with Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace said that “discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” in a statement issued following the announcement.

The couple has faced the punishing glare of the British tabloids since their marriage in 2018, filing a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for publishing portions of a private letter Markle had written.