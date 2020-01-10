President Trump held another one of his jam-packed rallies Thursday night — the first of 2020 — this time in the crucial battleground state of Ohio, making clear how much his campaign values securing the state’s 18 electoral votes he won by 8 points in 2016.

During the raucous rally in Toledo, Trump pointed to his decision to order an airstrike on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani as evidence that he will bring “American justice” to those who pose a threat to Americans and America’s interests and taunted Democrats over the standoff with Iran, suggesting he should win the Nobel Peace Prize for his handling of the situation.

In a series of tweets highlighting photos and video from the rally, Trump touted the “tremendous crowd” and summed up some of the themes of the night, including his commitment to “NEVER make excuses for America’s enemies” and to “never hesitate in defending American lives.” He also offered up a new slogan for the Republicans, along with a withering summary of the Democratic Party’s platform.

“Heading to Toledo, Ohio, for first Rally of the year. Tremendous crowd. Here we go for a big 2020 Win!” Trump wrote in the first of a series of rally-themed tweets Thursday evening (posts below).

“Under my administration, we will NEVER make excuses for America’s enemies – we will never hesitate in defending American lives – and we will never stop working to defeat Radical Islamic Terrorism!” he wrote in a tweet showing him on stage in the packed-out Huntington Center in Toledo.

“After years of rebuilding OTHER nations, we are finally rebuilding OUR nation. We are finally putting AMERICA FIRST!” the president added in another post featuring a shot of the crowd.

Trump then contrasted the radical policies increasingly embraced by the Democrats with the goals of the Republican Party: “Democrats are now the party of high taxes, high crime, open borders, late-term abortion, socialism, and blatant corruption. The Republican Party is the party of the American Worker, the American Family, and the American Dream!

Trump’s rally followed a significant series of events for his presidency. After he ordered an airstrike that took out Iran’s top military leader and the man responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and countless terrorist operations, Iran retaliated Tuesday by firing over a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases at which U.S. and coalition personnel were stationed.

The attack resulted in no American or Iraqi casualties, and Iran quickly signaled to the U.S. that it hoped to de-escalate the situation. The next morning, Trump gave a televised national address announcing that Iran appeared to be “backing down” and unveiling new economic sanctions on the terror-sponsoring state.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned, and a very good thing for the world,” said the president. “No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that worked very well.”

While Trump was providing Americans the welcome news, the Democrats were preparing to vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit his ability to take military action against Iran, a resolution that passed in the House on Thursday. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists that the resolution is an important check on Trump’s authority, Republicans have dismissed it as “toothless.“