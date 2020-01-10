President TrumpDonald John TrumpProfessor fired for Facebook post suggesting Iran should tweet out list of American cultural sites to threaten NY judge denies Trump request to dismiss lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll Rep. Omar: ‘War trauma never leaves you’ MORE said his order to launch the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani came amid pressure from Senate Republicans he views as key allies in his upcoming impeachment trial, The Wall Street Journal reported and The New York Times reported this week.

The articles did not name the GOP senators, but many of Trump’s allies in the Senate, including Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSarah Sanders says she ‘can’t think of anything dumber than’ having Congress run foreign policy Fox’s Baier defends reference to ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ Senate GOP resolution calls Pelosi’s impeachment delay a ‘flagrant violation’ MORE (R-S.C.), have praised his decision to take out the Quds Force commander in Baghdad.

Graham, an Iran hawk who is also chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has been outspoken in his support of Trump’s strike on Soleimani and in his opposition to Trump’s impeachment.

The New York Times reported that Trump said on a phone call that he had been under pressure by some Senate Republicans to take a harder line on Iran.

Though many GOP senators have voiced their support for Trump’s actions in Iraq, three House Republicans on Thursday voted with Democrats on a measure to limit the president’s military powers. Among them was Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzOvernight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane The lawmakers who bucked their parties on the war powers resolution House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran MORE (R-Fla.), one of the president’s biggest supporters during the House impeachment hearings.

Some Senate Republicans have also pushed back on Trump’s military authority. Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulThe lawmakers who bucked their parties on the war powers resolution House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran Democratic lawmaker says Trump ‘doesn’t have full command’ on Iran MORE (R-Ky.) in particular has questioned the administration’s use of a 2002 authorization as the basis for the drone strike in Baghdad that killed Soleimani.