During a portion of an interview set to air on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Trump stated that he will invoke executive privilege if former National Security Adviser John Bolton is called to testify before the Senate’s impeachment trial.

Trump said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] he has “no problem” with Bolton testifying, “other than one thing. You can’t be in the White House as president — future, I’m talking about future, many future presidents, and have a security adviser, anybody having to do with security, and legal and other things, but especially –.”

Host Laura Ingraham then asked, “Are you going to invoke executive privilege?”

Trump responded, “Well I think you have to, for the sake of the office.”

