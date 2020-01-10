(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Evangelical Christian leaders expect President Trump to win reelection in November — and not just because there are prophecies and Biblical numbers that suggest it.

It just comes down to practicality, said Stephen Strang, head of Charisma Media and the author of three books about Trump.

“Who is more virtuous on the other side? Nobody,” he said.

Dismissing the attack on Trump by Christianity Today in December, Strang and several other evangelical leaders, including Pat Robertson, Pastors and Pews head David Lane, and televangelist Jim Bakker expect the president’s Christian voting base to expand due to his focus on their issues, including abortion, religious freedom, and support for Israel.

