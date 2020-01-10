(SUMMIT NEWS) Tucker Carlson debunked the so-called transgender “murder epidemic” on his show last night, highlighting figures which prove transgenders are actually safer than the general population.

Carlson began the segment by playing a clip of presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren vowing to “read the names of transgender women, of people of color, who have been killed in the past year.”

He then quoted Democratic pressure group the Human Rights Campaign, which supported Warren, claiming that there is an “epidemic of violence against transgender people – especially trans women of color.”

Carlson then highlighted how this narrative is being amplified by the media, which has declared the issue to be a “crisis” and an “epidemic.”

