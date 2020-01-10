Presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who has sparred with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in recent months, hurled another allegation at her in a new interview: “she is a warmonger.”

Speaking with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Gabbard — who has garnered some support from the political right because of her positions that often clash with the Democrats — was asked about Clinton, who famously lost to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

“I think everybody knows and understands that she is a warmonger,” Gabbard said Wednesday night. “And it is her record.”

The segment touched on the Trump administration’s decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week via a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport. Tuesday night, Iran hit back by launching a barrage of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house American troops.

Carlson played a clip of Clinton speaking when she was secretary of state in which she boasted about the U.S. overthrowing Libya with the death of Muammar Gaddafi.

“We came, we saw, he died,” Clinton said, laughing.

In another clip from 2008, Clinton said that if she were to become president, Iran would pay dearly for a nuclear attack on Israel.

“I want the Iranians to know that if I’m the president, we will attack Iran,” she said. “Whatever stage of development they might be in their nuclear weapons program in the next 10 years, during which they might foolishly consider launching an attack on Israel, we would be able to totally obliterate them.”

Gabbard responded by pointing to both clips and adding additional references of what she said are indications that Clinton has always been in favor of using military action to deal with international problems.

“Her track record is well known,” Gabbard said. “I think this is why a lot of people back in 2016 in the general election decided that they would vote for Trump because of what he was saying on the campaign trail about ending stupid wars and bringing our troops home.”

Gabbard closed the thought by saying she’s concerned about the uptick in U.S. military activity in the Middle East.