During a Friday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) argued President Donald Trump has already “gone to war with Iran” by ordering airstrikes to kill Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

Gabbard added that Trump has “undermined our national security” by not going through Congress before attacking Iran.

“The Constitution, written by our founders, intentionally placed the responsibility of deciding whether or not to declare within the hands of Congress,” Gabbard advised. “So, abiding by the Constitution means the president needs to come to Congress and make that argument, make that pitch. If he wants to go to war with Iran, then come to Congress and say why he feels that’s important for our national security. That did not happen.”

Host Bill Hemmer told Gabbard that Trump has not indicated he wants to go to war with Iran.

“Well, he has gone to war with Iran, that’s the reality of the situation,” Gabbard replied.

She continued, “[T]he decision that President Trump made, as you mentioned, it’s undermined our national security in two ways: Iran is no longer complying with any of the restrictions of the Iran nuclear agreement, and they are speeding closer and closer to developing nuclear weapons capabilities which increases the threats to the United States and to the world. Number two, our troops in Iraq — their whole purpose and mission for being there has been to work with partners to prevent a resurgence of ISIS and Al-Qaeda. … They can no longer do that mission.”

