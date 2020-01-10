(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — United States employers added 145,000 jobs to close out the year, keeping the unemployment rate at a record low 3.5%, according to federal data released Friday.

That pushed the number of jobs created in 2019 past 2.1 million, a pace the U.S. economy has hit for the ninth year in a row, though the monthly average slipped from 223,000 in 2018, when the economy added 2.7 million jobs.

That was behind analysts’ expectations, which had forecast job creation for the month to slow to an estimated 165,000, well behind November’s revised showing of 256,000 jobs added. That could be in part to the record low unemployment rate, which sat at near 50-year lows for much of the year. Slightly more than 20% of unemployed workers in December have been out of work for six months or longer, data show.

