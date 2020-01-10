A state senator in Vermont introduced legislation this week that would make it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to use or possess a cellphone.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. John Rodgers (D), says cellphones have been linked to loss of life among teenagers, from distracted driving to cyber bullying that results in suicides, the Barre Montpelier Times Argus reported Wednesday.

The bill text says: “The Internet and social media, accessed primarily through cell phones, are used to radicalize and recruit terrorists, fascists, and other extremists. Cell phones have often been used by mass shooters of younger ages for research on previous shootings.”

